The Crossover: Coupled Up Carters Beysus And Hubby Hov Plottin’ Epic Hollyweird Post-Oscars Party

Jay Z And Beyoncé Hosting Hottest Oscar Party In Town

Rumor has it that the world’s most powerful pair Beyoncé and Jay Z are plotting a super secret late-night Oscars event to solidify their status as Hollywood hot shots…

Whispers around the West side are that Jay Z, who has been making serious moves in the movie world, is having an event at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard…

Sources exclusively told Page Six, “Jay has always wanted to throw an Oscar party, and now feels like the right time.” Crews have been spied surreptitiously loading couches and sets into the parking garage of the Chateau Marmont for the last four days – and at Friday night’s Piaget party in honor of the Indie Spirit Awards, attended by Elizabeth Olsen and Michael B Jordan — Chateau party guests were wondering why on earth the parking garage was not just closed — but utterly blocked off from view.

The outlet explains that normally the Oscar winners head to Vanity Fair’s annual affair after the awards, before later heading to an even more exclusive event thrown by Madonna at Guy Oseary’s crib. Page Six describes it as a party where “the stars drink and dance, and the shoes come off (amongst other apparel).”

Pretty sure the stars WE’D want to party with would rather kick it with the Carters than Madonna.

Do you think Tiffany Haddish will still get an invite? Or is she gonna have to sign an NDA this time?