Here’s What Safaree’s Mom Thinks About Her Son’s Jamrock Junk Breaking The Internet

Safaree Reveals His Mom’s Reaction To His Nudes Leak

Yes, Safaree’s poon pummeling patois pipe is still breaking the internet and yes, he’s still talking about it. After already being adamant that someone hacked into his Snapchat to steal a video of his girthy goodness, the “Hunnid” rapper was interviewed by the Bay Area’s Sana G Morning Show to further detail his c**k conundrum.

After telling the hosts that he’s been flooded with job offers from porn companies who want him to do movies and make molds of his penis (with tiny replicas of his signature fur coats attached), Safaree shared a text from his mom.

According to Safaree, it’s been awkward to talk to his 100% Jamaican mom about his jamrock junk because she’s been teasing him nonstop.

“[She said] That was a very tasteful interview and you sounded very mature even though you had to talk about that meat,” said Safaree reading a text from her. “She’s calling me a porn star, she’s making fun of me—this is awkward. She said that I need to thank her.”

He also spoke on those pesky rumors that he’s been giving chocolate Cuban JuJu full access to his cervix slapping schlong.

