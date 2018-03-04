MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Uses Mobb Deep Lyrics As Shots Toward Donald Trump

Ari Melber Aims Havoc’s Lyrics At Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is a known hip-hop head, and he’s no stranger to weaving classic rap lyrics into his political discussions throughout the course of his show. The latest case of this is when Melber used lyrics from Mobb Deep’s classic song,“Shook Ones Part II” during a monologue on his show, The Beat With Melber, to talk about Donald Trump on Friday night.

The very fitting reference came into play when Ari was discussing Trump abusing executive privilege and how it compares to Nixon’s impeachment following the Watergate Scandal. “[Nixon’s impeachment case is] worth bearing in mind as the Trump White House now stonewalls investigators, but insist it’s not really invoking executive privilege, or it’s trying some kind of modified halfway executive privilege…” Of course, “halfway executive privilege” is what led to Melber referencing the famous line, “there’s no such thing as halfway crooks.” And the rest is history.

Havoc–The man behind the lyrics and one half of Mobb Deep–caught wind of the shout out and excitedly posted it to his Instagram account. He wrote that he couldn’t have said it any better himself, saying he was already watching “the homie” Ari Melber when he came across the shoutout.

If there were such thing as halfway crooks, I think we could all agree that Trump wouldn’t be one of them. Shoutout to Ari for keeping it real and paying tribute to Havoc while calling out the Chump-In-Chief. Two birds, one stone.