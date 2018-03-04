Catch Fade: Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Luis “King Kong” Ortiz [Video]

Regardless of what you might hear, these two men are the best heavyweight boxers in the game, so last night’s bout was epic and very telling of who is the best in the world.

We have been watching Deontay Wilder for around 5-years and Luis Ortiz as well. Both men are studs and this was exactly what we needed to see as the gauge for the best in the division. Deontay fighting Joshua will solidify him as the best, but he’s already the best right now according to all the critics.