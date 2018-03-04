So Sad: 2-Year-Old In Georgia Dies After A Payless Mirror Falls On Her

Falling Payless Mirror Kills Georgia Toddler

A 2-year-old girl tragically died on Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, according to officials.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the store in Riverdale with her family around 8 in the evening, when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was then rushed to the hospital for treatment, where the 2-year-old later passed away.

Latisha Culpatrick, a woman who works at a store next to the Payless, recalls hearing a crash and a woman screaming that night. “I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It’s just tragic,” She told the news station. “I’m sure the mom didn’t think when she was coming in to go shopping she wouldn’t come out with her child. That’s bad. Really bad.”

Payless said in a statement to FOX5 that the company is “devastated” by the girl’s death:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”

So Sad. Our condolences go out to that young girl’s whole family.