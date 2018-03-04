Thunder Buns: Robust Rumpshaker Ashley Graham Twerks Her Cakes For SI… And Tabria Takes It All Off!
Ashley Graham And Tabria Majors Sexy SI Swim BTS Shots
Sports Illustrated has been selling the hell out of this year’s swim edition! This week, the magazine’s socials shared some sizzling behind the scenes footage of Ashley Graham jiggling that trunk full of junk on the beach in a revealing bikini.
Here is the OG footage they shared, if you missed it earlier this week!
Hit the flip to see fellow SI model Tabria Majors bare it all beneath some palm leafs
SI newcomer Tabria Majors was also featured on the account this week — getting bucky nekkid!
Tabria is gorgeous right?
Hit the flip for more
Up until this weekend Tabria was still campaigning for Rookie of the Year status.
Ashley seems like she was a bigger fan of these bts videos than the twerk ones. Which did you prefer
As a bonus we wanted to share these bathtub shots Tabria posted!