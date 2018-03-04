Thunder Buns: Robust Rumpshaker Ashley Graham Twerks Her Cakes For SI… And Tabria Takes It All Off!

Ashley Graham And Tabria Majors Sexy SI Swim BTS Shots

Sports Illustrated has been selling the hell out of this year’s swim edition! This week, the magazine’s socials shared some sizzling behind the scenes footage of Ashley Graham jiggling that trunk full of junk on the beach in a revealing bikini.

Here is the OG footage they shared, if you missed it earlier this week!

Hit the flip to see fellow SI model Tabria Majors bare it all beneath some palm leafs