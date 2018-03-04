Kobe Bryant Had An Adorable Daddy-Daughter Date With His Oldest At Demi Lovato’s Concert

Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Had A Blast Seeing Demi Lovato

Kobe Bryant took his daughter to the Demi Lovato concert in Los Angeles, and it looks like he was having just as much fun as his girl was. The retired Laker didn’t just sit there and look uninterested like some parent escorts might, he was caught on video bobbing his head and vibing to the music the whole night.

DJ Khaled, who is on tour with Demi Lovato, shared a video of Kobe enjoying his song Top Off on his Instagram page.

Another fan caught some more footage of the daddy-daughter date and the two looking equally as entertained with the song selection for the night. Kobe looks like the perfect Demi Lovato concert partner.

Kobe Bryant singing along at Demi Lovato's concert #TMYLMTourInglewood pic.twitter.com/VuHNeXIyJY — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 3, 2018

Of course, Kobe’s oldest daughter had the chance to meet Demi and get a photo with her, and she looks super excited at the opportunity. The future Hall of Famer thanked the singer saying, “Thank you @ddlovato for making date night with my baby girl a night to remember 🙏🏾 #daddysprincess.”

So cute. It looks like Bryant and his whole family are definitely enjoying all of his time off. If you’re into the LA concert scene, you just might see Kobe in the crowd bobbing his head right new to you.