Coldblooded: Curtis “50 Cent”Jackson Takes Jabs At Rick Ross From The ‘Gram… “If He Dies, He Dies”

50 Cent Fires Shots At Rick Ross Despite Possible Life Support Status

50 Cent once rapped “Many men, wished death upon me… ” but now he seems to be wishing exactly that on his foe Rick Ross who was hospitalized this week after a reported bout with pneumonia.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:15pm PST

50 Cent posted this photo of Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. Fans of the movie will recall the still is a shot from a scene where Drago says, “If he dies, he dies.”

Watch it below:

Even as 50 was encouraged to delete the post, he has continued to keep it up, instead adding a photo of Al Pacino as Scarface, with the caption “Yeah I’m different.”

Yeah I’m different 🤫 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:31pm PST

Somebody get 50 some therapy quick…