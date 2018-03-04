Coldblooded: Curtis “50 Cent”Jackson Takes Jabs At Rick Ross From The ‘Gram… “If He Dies, He Dies”
- By Bossip Staff
50 Cent Fires Shots At Rick Ross Despite Possible Life Support Status
50 Cent once rapped “Many men, wished death upon me… ” but now he seems to be wishing exactly that on his foe Rick Ross who was hospitalized this week after a reported bout with pneumonia.
50 Cent posted this photo of Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. Fans of the movie will recall the still is a shot from a scene where Drago says, “If he dies, he dies.”
Watch it below:
Even as 50 was encouraged to delete the post, he has continued to keep it up, instead adding a photo of Al Pacino as Scarface, with the caption “Yeah I’m different.”
Somebody get 50 some therapy quick…