Knocked Up Or Nah: People Once Again Think They Have Proof That Cardi’s Expecting A Mini Migo
Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors Continue
Despite Cardi B showing off her super flat, super trimmy tummy, there’s a new pregnancy rumor surrounding the booed up “Bodak Yellow” star. The raptress recently starred in a Vogue Magazine video in an elegant Area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg gown. Unfortunately for her, however, fans noticed that she looked like she has a burgeoning baby bump.
“All the girls dreamed” . . . that they could be as game-changing as Cardi B (@iamcardib) or don something as fabulous as @area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, the influential creators of wicked-cool eveningwear. Tap the link in our bio to see more of the fierce, unapologetically feminine and feminist collections from #NYFW. Director @charlottemwales Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Art Direction @lookstudiosnyc Hair @hisvintagetouch Makeup @erika_lapearl_mua Set Design @nicholasdesjardins DP @byronwernerdp Lighting @chemistrycreative Steadicam Michael Hauer Choreographer @dannip18 Production @helenamartel @_lollywould_ Editor Ryan McCally, @consulatenyc Color @studio__rm Music "You're So Vain" by @carlysimonhq Filmed at Broadway Stages Title Design @duzansky Editor @ryanmccally, @consulatenyc
The video is (once again) fielding rumors that she’s expecting a little Offset offspring.
Not only that, Cardi was spotted performing at Wild 94.1’s annual Wild Splash concert. Cardi B wore a loose fitting outfit and performed a shortened set after reportedly complained about being “tired” and “out of breath.”
Cardi previously told fans that she’s just been gaining happy weight in her relationship. “Let me fat in peace!” said Belcalis.
Do YOU think Cardi’s knocked up???
Despite the rumors, Cardi recently shared this video of her flat tummy.