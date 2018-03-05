Knocked Up Or Nah: People Once Again Think They Have Proof That Cardi’s Expecting A Mini Migo

Here we go again….

Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors Continue

Despite Cardi B showing off her super flat, super trimmy tummy, there’s a new pregnancy rumor surrounding the booed up “Bodak Yellow” star. The raptress recently starred in a Vogue Magazine video in an elegant Area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg gown. Unfortunately for her, however, fans noticed that she looked like she has a burgeoning baby bump.

The video is (once again) fielding rumors that she’s expecting a little Offset offspring.

Cardi B for Vogue looks pregnant. I’m convinced pic.twitter.com/hHKfP0czEz — april (@provokeyourmind) March 1, 2018

I thought they said Cardi wasn’t pregnant ? https://t.co/maElE8XPqp — iSavage (@Its_Tribblez) March 2, 2018

Not only that, Cardi was spotted performing at Wild 94.1’s annual Wild Splash concert. Cardi B wore a loose fitting outfit and performed a shortened set after reportedly complained about being “tired” and “out of breath.”

Cardi previously told fans that she’s just been gaining happy weight in her relationship. “Let me fat in peace!” said Belcalis.

Do YOU think Cardi’s knocked up???