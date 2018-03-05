Alexis Skyy Shows Off Her & Fetty Wap’s Preemie Princess’ Smile & Claps At Thirsty Haters Over THIS

Alexis Skyy Shows Baby Alaiya’s Face And Claps At Thirsty Blogger

How sweet! Alexis Skyy’s beautiful baby girl Alaiya has a lot to smile about and we finally get to see her beautiful face. The nearly two month old baby girl was born back in January, 3 months premature. She’s since been spending her days in the hospital until she gets nice and strong to finally come home with mama. Alexis posted up Alaiya’s first photo to IG and we are taking it as a sign that things are going great health wise for the itty bitty baby.

Here she is.

Isn’t she adorable? The photo was posted up with out the option to leave a comment and received thousands of likes. We are guessing Alexis wanted to avoid any haters under Alaiya’s first photo, being as folks love to judge the way she chooses to provide for her.

Recently she took up a hosting & guest bartending gig out of town and folks gathered in her comments with judgment. Lex was confused about the slander. What did folks think was supposed to change??? She started out as a club hostess and model. Lex also dragged another for insinuating her baby was by LHHH costar Solo Lucci!

Write your own caption A post shared by 🦋Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 9:46am PST

