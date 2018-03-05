Lots More Drama: People Can’t Believe Colonizers Didn’t Give Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance A Standing Ovation

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hate it or love it?!

Viewers React To Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance

During last night’s 2018 Academy Awards viewers saw Mary J. Blige get snubbed (twice) for “Mudbound” but also witnessed her give a soul-stirring performance.

As previously reported MJB made history as the first person nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year. And while she didn’t win in either category, she hit the stage for a performance of “Mighty River” that gave people chills.

Several people (including Charlamagne) were none too pleased however to see that the Oscars crowd didn’t seem impressed and they called them out.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!

What’d you think about Mary’s “Mighty River” performance???

Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S via Getty Images

See more MBJ at the Oscars on the flip.

Even Chelsea Clinton was moved by MJB.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

90th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) 2018 Arrivals held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California Featuring: Mary J. Blige Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 04 Mar 2018 Credit:

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus