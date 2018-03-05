Lots More Drama: People Can’t Believe Colonizers Didn’t Give Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance A Standing Ovation

Hate it or love it?!

Viewers React To Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance

During last night’s 2018 Academy Awards viewers saw Mary J. Blige get snubbed (twice) for “Mudbound” but also witnessed her give a soul-stirring performance.

As previously reported MJB made history as the first person nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year. And while she didn’t win in either category, she hit the stage for a performance of “Mighty River” that gave people chills.



Several people (including Charlamagne) were none too pleased however to see that the Oscars crowd didn’t seem impressed and they called them out.

If that was the BET Awards Mary J. Blige would have got a standing ovation…..I don't think the colonizers in the audience knew how to react. It's no choirs at Sunday scientology services??? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 5, 2018

#Oscars Mary J. Blige brought the house down! She should've got the standing ovation. — EC (@Siennapup1024) March 5, 2018

Where was Mary J Blige's standing ovation though?! #Oscars — Streep Reactions™ (@StreepReactions) March 5, 2018

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!

What’d you think about Mary’s “Mighty River” performance???

