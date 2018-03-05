Lots More Drama: People Can’t Believe Colonizers Didn’t Give Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance A Standing Ovation
Viewers React To Mary J. Blige’s Oscars Performance
During last night’s 2018 Academy Awards viewers saw Mary J. Blige get snubbed (twice) for “Mudbound” but also witnessed her give a soul-stirring performance.
As previously reported MJB made history as the first person nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year. And while she didn’t win in either category, she hit the stage for a performance of “Mighty River” that gave people chills.
Several people (including Charlamagne) were none too pleased however to see that the Oscars crowd didn’t seem impressed and they called them out.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!
What’d you think about Mary’s “Mighty River” performance???
Even Chelsea Clinton was moved by MJB.