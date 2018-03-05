Khloe K Reveals The Gender Of Her Tummy Full Of Tristan… After Getting Dragged For Being A Homewrecker
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sex Of Baby With Tristan Thompson On “KUWTK” Season Finale
If you missed the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale last night you missed the news that Khloé is having a baby GIRL and not a boy as was previously reported.
Khloe teased the episode on her Twitter timeline Sunday:
Even retweeting some things from Kim…
If you missed the episode you can see Tristan’s reaction here:
Khloe devoted some time Friday interacting with fans on Twitter. She was doing just fine answering their questions until she asked THIS question and all hell broke loose.
YIKES
You would think she’d know better by now. Do you think these folks are extreme to be dragging a pregnant woman like this?
