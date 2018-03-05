Khloe K Reveals The Gender Of Her Tummy Full Of Tristan… After Getting Dragged For Being A Homewrecker

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sex Of Baby With Tristan Thompson On “KUWTK” Season Finale

If you missed the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale last night you missed the news that Khloé is having a baby GIRL and not a boy as was previously reported.

Khloe teased the episode on her Twitter timeline Sunday:

Even retweeting some things from Kim…

Tonight is our season finale of Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s Season 14. This trip was very aggressive lol. But we find out the sex of koko’s baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/HWbhEbgApW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2018

How cute is Kylie for getting me this cake?!?! Watch the KUWTK season finale to find out what’s inside… pic.twitter.com/mvTafVmvZ8 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

In tonight’s episode, I can tell I’m swollen in my face (prob other places) due to my progesterone and other medications I was put on early in my pregnancy 🤰🏼 but it was all worth it! 👶🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

NO!!! It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Zmw9XhftSS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing 😘 https://t.co/wAdp5VPtSW — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

How cute was Tristan’s reaction?!?! 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

If you missed the episode you can see Tristan’s reaction here:

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Congrats to Khloe and Tristan… Hit the flip for some photos of Khloe bumping around Japan AND find out why Khloe got dragged on Twitter just days before her reveal!