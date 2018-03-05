She Ain’t Got No Type: Swae Lee’s Ex Accuses Blac Chyna Of Giving Him Her Slack Mouf Special

- By Bossip Staff
Photographer Group/SplashNews

Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating With Blac Chyna

So… In addition to romancing an 18-year-old, Blac Chyna’s also allegdly been doling out slothful sloppy toppy to half of Rae Sremmurd. The Swae Lee half to be precise.

Boy bye 👋🏽

A post shared by Lil Marlie (@marliesiaortiz) on

This was Swae Lee’s girlfriend

😁 #babydaddy4L

A post shared by Lil Marlie (@marliesiaortiz) on

She recently went on IG stories blaming Blac Chyna for blowing him away…

😩Lawd, #BlacChyna gotta leave these little girls boyfriends alone 😅

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders_liv) on

SMH. Our bets are on him being back to Marliesia sooner or later. What do you think about this mess?

Categories: Ballers, Caught Creepin', Dirty Dog Diaries

