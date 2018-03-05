She Ain’t Got No Type: Swae Lee’s Ex Accuses Blac Chyna Of Giving Him Her Slack Mouf Special
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating With Blac Chyna
So… In addition to romancing an 18-year-old, Blac Chyna’s also allegdly been doling out slothful sloppy toppy to half of Rae Sremmurd. The Swae Lee half to be precise.
This was Swae Lee’s girlfriend
She recently went on IG stories blaming Blac Chyna for blowing him away…
SMH. Our bets are on him being back to Marliesia sooner or later. What do you think about this mess?