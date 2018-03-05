Beyonce And Her Husband’s Surprise ‘On The Run 2’ Semi-Announcement Has Yanked The Internet’s Every Follicle



Splash News and Pictures









Beyonce’s Tour Stressed Us Out

For a split second, we were in heaven. For a split second all was right with the world. For a split second, Ticketmaster posted a Beyonce and Jay-Z On The Run 2 Tour pre-sale ticket code and dates and people lost their damn minds. Why wouldn’t they? Another Beyonce tour? It had everyone freaking out.

Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018

But then the post went down and now we’re lost. The world is so dark again. It’s cold. Trump is president.

But on the bright side, even though the original post is gone, it might signal an actual announcement soon. Yes, we are waiting patiently and we want to know what’s next. Take a look at the speculation, freak outs and panic. Beysus, we need you.