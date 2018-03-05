Call Toni: Birdman’s Refusal To Pay Lil Wayne His Cash Money May Land Him In Jail For Tax Evasion

Lil Wayne Accuses Birdman Of Evading Taxes In Prolonged Lawsuit

Welp! Lil Wayne is asking Birdman to either show exactly what he earned off Cash Money/Young Money between 2011 and now, or admit to evadinghis tax payer duties. The Blast reports that Wayne has asked the judge to sanction his play dad for refusing to turn over documents pertaining to the earnings of Drake and Nicki Minaj.

He says Birdman turned on over 100,000 pages of junk papers that doesn’t show important facts needed in the case.

Here’s exactly how it went down according to reports.

On February 21, Wayne filed a motion to compel production of documents in his years-long $50 million-dollar lawsuit against Birdman’s Cash Money Records. Wayne accuses Birdman of misleading the court by pretending Cash Money has turned over all documents in their possession that the rapper has demanded they turn over. He says Cash Money produced 121,000 pages of documents but calls them mostly tediously accounting reports prepared by Universal Music, which the Cash Money is under. Wayne says Cash Money was ordered to produce documents but continues to refuse to turn over important information needed in the case. He points out while Cash Money claims that their company has earned over $200 million in cash flow, it has no accounting records, no general ledger, no bank account records and no tax returns at all.

It sounds like Birdman is digging an even deeper hole by not paying Wayne, and he may end up in jail for tax evasion! Someone call Toni!