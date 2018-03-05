Cry Me A River: “March Is Stop Blaming White People Month” Sign Hung Outside NJ Post Office

We had a few people call our attention to a situation in Flemington, N.J. last week where a sign was hung outside the post office declaring March “Stop Blaming White People” month.

A sign at a U.S. Postal Service location in Flemington

Via CentralNewJersey.com reports:

According to USPS Postal Inspector Greg Kliemisch, the sign read, “March is national stop blaming white people month! Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person!.”

Kliemisch said the sign was put up sometime on Thursday morning.

Employees took the sign down Thursday afternoon

An investigation is underway to identify who posted the sign. Posting signs on the building is strictly prohibited, the postmaster said.

Kliemisch did not confirm whether there were cameras outside the USPS location where the sign was hung.