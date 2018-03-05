New Video: NYM Lo Releases Visuals For Bonus Track “Speedin”

NYM Lo released “Speedin'” as a bonus cut on Smoke DZA’s Cuz I Felt Like It Again. The popularity of the record spawned an official video, premiering last December with Damon Dash / Kanye West produced film “Honor Up,” and just last week appeared on Beats 1 Radio w/Ebro on Apple Music to premiere his Since the fall of 2017, Harlem native and rapperreleased “as a bonus cut on Smoke DZA’sThe popularity of the record spawned an official video, premiering last December with VIBE . Since then, NYM played a bit part in the recently releasedproduced film “Honor Up,” and just last weeknew track “Speedin (Remix)” featuring Dave East.

Today, HARLEM sticks together, for the first official release from NYM’s upcoming new album. The Big Horse features the standouts “7 Series” (feat. Smoke DZA & Kris Kasanova), “FEDS, ” “Fresh Prince Of BelAire” with Harry Fraud, Don D and 183rd Music splitting production duties. The Big Horse, currently available for pre-order drops 3.8.18. Check out the video and tell us what you think!