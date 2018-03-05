Remember Her? “Kady” AKA Parker Mckenna Posey Gets Dragged For Cuddling With Bae’s Son In Skimpy Lingerie

Kady From “My Wife And Kids” Works Folk Up Over Kid Photo

Kady Aka Parker McKenna Posey just had to make her Instagram page private after hundreds of comments came pouring in over a photo. Although she denies dating him, Parker has consistently been kicking it with a guy named Chris Sails who has hundreds of thousands of followers from a YouTube channel started by him and his ex-girlfriend Queen. Chris and Queen gained over a million consistent fans after posting up pranks and Q+A videos.

The couple broke it off just a few months ago after Chris was found cheating on Queen (go figure) and they have a son together. Now all of the fans of the former couple are dragging Parker for posing up with Chris and Queen’s seed while wearing a lingerie top.

Do you think this is something to be up in arms about?

Parker literally had to block folks from her account over this photo because people were tagging the boy’s mom and saying she was “disrespectful”. However, Queen addresses how she felt about the snap on twitter and her response shocked folks. Hit the flip.