When Kobe realized he has an Oscar and LeBron don’t pic.twitter.com/evUIzEqJOL — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) March 5, 2018

Kobe’s Oscar Win Sparked Twitter Chaos

Legendary hooper-turned-likable doer-of-everything Kobe Bryant added ANOTHER trophy to his enviable collection at the Oscars where he won Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball” in a “controversial” moment that sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss.

Kobe just won an oscar award. #Oscars Oscar count: Kobe: 1

MJ: 0 pic.twitter.com/kEX6NVAiWg — Ray Cox IV (@Stallion83) March 5, 2018

Peep the Twitter chatter over Kobe’s Oscar win on the flip.