Exclusive: Stevie J Facing Prison After Violating $1.3 Million Federal Child Support Deal

Reality Star Accused Of Violating Plea Deal Terms In Federal Child Support Case

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J is facing major prison time after violating the terms of his plea deal in his multi-million dollar federal child support case, BOSSIP can reveal.

The former Bad Boy producer appeared in Manhattan Federal Court Monday, where an angry Judge Paul Crotty admonished him for not making regular restitution payments for the $1.3 million in back child support that he owes, and for failing drug screenings. The judge threatened to make good on his threats to throw “Sleazy” Stevie in the bing – something that federal prosecutors wanted from day one.

Last year, Stevie pled guilty to one count of failure to pay child support – a misdemeanor – and under the terms of his plea deal, he agreed to three years of probation and to pay back $1,304,835 in support the government contended he owed.

But the judge hauled him back in court Monday after he learned that Stevie had all but stopped making payments to settle the seven figure debt. The feds also accused him of failing drug screens that were a condition of the deal.

Stevie was arraigned on charges of violating the plea deal, and pled not guilty. However the judge wasn’t buying it, and told the father of five to be ready for a possible stint in federal lockup when he surrenders to to law enforcement next month.

The feds had previously asked for Stevie’s sentence to include six months in prison, but Judge Crotty ruled that it would best for Stevie not to go behind bars, so he can make money for the restitution and be there for his children.

But now, prison time is back on the table.

It’s not clear if this case will impact his other child support case against former lover and co-star Joseline Hernandez, which is scheduled to go to trial next month.

We’ve asked Jordan’s lawyer for comment.