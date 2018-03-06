BOSSIP Premiere: #LHHMIA’s Steph Lecor “Face” [Video]

Fans of Love and Hip Hop Miami, we have a treat for you! BOSSIP is here to premiere the visual for Steph Lecor’s single “Face”.

Steph Lecor returns with the full visual for Face, a beat heavy single that’s been lighting up Miami’s club scene. Steph Lecor is part of theLove and Hip Hop Miami cast, but was an established artist before starring on the show (being signed to DJ Khaled’s We the Best Music). As part of We the Best Music, Steph released her first debut single “Saturday” charting on Billboard at #38. Steph was also the host of Complex’s show “Her Take.” Her debut album is slated to drop in a few months. Enjoy her latest video, following up the final episode of Love and Hip Hop Miami.

Are you feeling it?