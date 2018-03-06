Do You Accept? Face-Changing Hazel E Apologizes For Slandering Melanin From Her “Heart”

Hazel-E Says She Put Her Heart Into Changing On ‘Iyanla Fix My Life’

Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird’s Hazel E caught a serious dragging a few months back after she made some slanderous comments towards dark skinned women and gays. Not only did the internet go off on her, but she lost her T.V. job and several endorsements. Now we know Hazel is set to open up whatever insecurities she has to Iyanla on ‘Fix My Life’ soon, and she’s saying she gave her all in the episode.

#iyanlafixmylife #March 31. A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:34am PST

Hazel answered a fan in her comments to say she is a changed women and she hopes the world will see that.

Commenter: I’m excited to see what you took from talking to iyanla. As dark brown women disappointed by what you said maybe now we can learn something from you. It takes a strong amazing women to confront this issue, I have so much more respect for you sis! Hazel: @kingfaithhope I appreciate that. Everyone was thinking I forgot about my sisters in my apology. I just had to do it in a bigger way…a way that wasn’t staged or brushed off. I don’t know if I’m ready for this to air, but I put my heart into it, & God ordered my steps in His word, so I have faith that people will finally get to see a side of me that has never been shown.

Meanwhile, on her IG page, Hazel looks nearly unrecognizable.

Will you be watching and waiting to see if Iyanla can “fix’ the self-hate out of Hazel E?