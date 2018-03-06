Exclusive: “Love & Hip Hop: NY’s” Young B Talks Reality Show Persona, New Album & “Beef” With Co-Star Bri [VIDEO]

Rapper Says She Wants To Show More Of Her Musical Side

Rapper Young B said when it comes to her portrayal on “Love & Hip Hop: New York” you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Sure, the 25-year-old’s penchant for on-screen clashes with her co-stars – namely her problems with fellow rapper Bri – have become major storylines on the show.

But Young B, who found fame aged just 15 with her song “Chicken Noodle Soup,” said that image is one-sided, and she’s determined to use her platform to follow in the footsteps of other “Love & Hip Hop” breakout cast members like Cardi B and Remy Ma.

“I want people to take my music seriously,” B, which stands for Bianca, told BOSSIP. “When you come off a show that’s usually so much conflict and drama, the music gets fuzzy, they don’t really focus on the music. I’d encourage people to take a listen before they judge. “

Last month, she released her new album “10 Plus,” acknowledging the years she’s remained in the game since her “Chicken Noodle Soup” days.

“It’s a really solid project,” B told BOSSIP. “I handpicked the producers myself. I’m just working, grinding and taking baby steps after not having real management, not having a budget, and learning to do things on my own.”

B also addressed one of her big storylines on “Love & Hip Hop,” her back and forth rivalry with fellow rapper Bri. She said their problems started when her former manager and mentor DJ Webstar began managing Bri and, she said, filled her head with lies about her.

“The show makes it look like every time, I always attack,” B admitted. “But if somebody came to you and disrespected you and your family, you’re not gonna be in such a happy (mood). You’re going to be feisty. That’s what it always is. And on TV , I don’t want to get embarrassed, and have somebody do something like throw a drink on my face. So I act out first, and security can come in, and it’s clear. So that’s how it always looks. But at the end of the day, I never had an issue with this girl.”

B said despite’s Bri’s campaign against her on social media and her freestyles dissing her, she’d prefer to stay above the fray.

“I’ve got too many things to worry about on my own, and I’d been through such a difficult journey, that I have things that I want to prove to myself and accomplish,” B explained. “In order to be great, you have to focus on that. You have to block out the negative energy. It’s like higher levels, higher devils.”