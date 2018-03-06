Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Baltimore Junkie Sentenced To 75 Years After Heroin-Addicted Infant Dies 9 Days After Birth

Image via Baltimore Police Dept.

Heroin-Addicted Mother Sentenced 75 Years After 9-Day Old Dies

What type of trash human being do you have to be to be shooting heroin while pregnant? According to NYDailyNews, you just need to be named Anne Kirsch.

The Baltimore mom was sentenced to 75 years in prison after her infant son died 9 days after birth. Kirsch was using heroin during the early stage of her pregnancy and was convicted of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death.

The autopsy on Michael Kirsch Jr. revealed that the infant suffered blunt force trauma and had no sign of nourishment in his digestive system.

45 years of Kirsch’s 75 year sentence has been suspended. Far as we’re concerned she should have gotten the death penalty.