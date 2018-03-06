Call Khloe: Fans Are Pissed That Tristan Thompson STILL Won’t Acknowledge His First Child With Ex Jordy Craig
Tristan Thompson Blasted Over Khloe Kardashian Gender Reveal
Tristan Thompson is catching flack from fans over a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” During the latest show, his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was seen learning that they’re expecting a baby girl which caused her to have mixed emotions.
“Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know’,” said Khloe. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”
Tristan was then seen acting ecstatic, despite Khloe saying that he really wanted a son.
Now mind you, Tristan ALREADY HAS A SON that he welcomed with his ex Jordy Craig—while dating Khloe. Rumors have been swirling that Tristan actually left pregnant Jordy for Khloe after meeting her at Kevin Hart’s wedding.
With this in mind, fans are fuming at Tristan and letting both him and Khloe have it.
So far neither Khloe, Tristan or Jordy have responded to fans.
One fan, in particular, thinks Khloe wanted a boy with Tristan so the child could “compete” with his other son.
Pro-Jordan Craig post are poppin up again…
Khloe might have a K name for her baby girl. She also confirmed that if they were having a boy he’d be Tristan, Jr.