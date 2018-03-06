Call Khloe: Fans Are Pissed That Tristan Thompson STILL Won’t Acknowledge His First Child With Ex Jordy Craig

Where is Jordy Craig???

Tristan Thompson Blasted Over Khloe Kardashian Gender Reveal

Tristan Thompson is catching flack from fans over a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” During the latest show, his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was seen learning that they’re expecting a baby girl which caused her to have mixed emotions.

“Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know’,” said Khloe. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”

Tristan was then seen acting ecstatic, despite Khloe saying that he really wanted a son.

Now mind you, Tristan ALREADY HAS A SON that he welcomed with his ex Jordy Craig—while dating Khloe. Rumors have been swirling that Tristan actually left pregnant Jordy for Khloe after meeting her at Kevin Hart’s wedding.

With this in mind, fans are fuming at Tristan and letting both him and Khloe have it.

Khloe really said Tristan wanted a boy as if he doesn't have one already pic.twitter.com/rVOUGYJ2FB — N🌷 (@Nunulabelle) March 5, 2018

Was his reaction like that with the baby he left for you — Angelique taylor (@_KingAngie) March 5, 2018

WELP!

So far neither Khloe, Tristan or Jordy have responded to fans.

That’s not all, hit the flip for more fan reactions to Khloe and Tristan’s big news.

One fan, in particular, thinks Khloe wanted a boy with Tristan so the child could “compete” with his other son.

I’m watching #KUWTK and I’m sure Khloe only wanted a boy to compete with Tristan’s son, and I don’t like that — Dess ✨ (@Dess_xo_) March 5, 2018

