Get Well: Kendall Jenner Rushed To ER Over Vitamin Drip Reaction

Kendall Jenner Treated For Bad Reaction To Vitamin Drip

Kendall Jenner looked stunning on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, but reports are saying she was in the hospital just hours before that because of a bad reaction to a vitamin drip treatment.

According to The Blast, Kendall was prepping for appearances during Oscars weekend, and suffered the bad reaction to a vitamin drip. She checked into Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills and was treated for the reaction to the vitamin infusion. She was released a short time later.

According to Shape, vitamin drips can be used to treat a variety of conditions including chronic fatigue, depression, and anxiety, and can be beneficial to patients who are severely deficient in certain minerals or nutrients. Patients often report feeling much more alert, energetic, and invigorated after receiving the treatment.

This treatment sounds like it makes sense for Kendall on paper, since she discloses to her KUWTK fans, that she suffers from anxiety, often triggered by the large, fancy events she has to attend because of her career. The adverse reactions to the drip could include blood clots, infection, headaches and dizziness. Yikes!

Just take regular vitamins next time, Kendall!