SMH: Ex-ESPN Host Says Misogynoirist Execs Pondered Over Rihanna’s Poon Flavor & Watched Porn

ESPN Sued By Former Employee Adrienne Lawrence

A former ESPN hostess named Adrienne Lawrence is suing the company over sexual harassment amongst other things, claiming the allegedly dirty, racist boys club work culture stopped her from progressing at the company.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Blast, Lawrence calls ESPN “a company rife with misogyny” where “women are humiliated, degraded, and forced to navigate a misogynistic and predatory culture.” Yikes.

Lawrence claims she was subjected to unwanted sexual advances by ESPN anchor John Buccigross. She says he “exploited his position of authority over her” and used “calculated predatory grooming tactics.” He’s responded by denying those claims.

She says her male coworkers kept scorecards on women colleagues they wanted to sleep with a and openly watched ponrs. They also had open discussions on want flavor Rihanna’s vagina tasted like. Adrienne Lawrence also brought Jemele Hill’s name into the suit, stating she was left a racist voicemail from legendary sportscaster Chris Berman and HR did nothing but cover for the host, leaving Jemele in the dust.

Jemele has since responded to her name being dragged into the lawsuit and she’s denying the incident even happened.

A few years ago, I had a personal conflict with Chris Berman, but the way this conflict has been characterized is dangerously inaccurate. Chris never left any racially disparaging remarks on my voicemail and our conflict was handled swiftly and with the utmost professionalism. I felt as if my concerns were taken seriously by ESPN and addressed in a way that made me feel like a valued employee. Frankly, I’m more disappointed that someone I considered to be a friend at one point would misrepresent and relay a private conversation without my knowledge — in which I simply attempted to be a sounding board — for personal gain.

ESPN has also released a response to the suit: