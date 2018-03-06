Poor Sleaze: Stevie J Comments On Possible Prison Sentence Over $1.3 Million Child Support Deal

Stevie J Comments On Possible Prison Sentence

Stevie J is responding to our report that he’s facing prison time connected to that massive back child support case. As previously reported the former Bad Boy producer appeared in Manhattan Federal Court Monday and was admonished for not making regular restitution payments for the $1.3 million in back child support that he owes, and for failing drug screenings.

Now Judge Paul Crotty is threatening to throw Stevie in jail.

According to Sleaze, however, that’s not true he’s just being targeted by lies.

Nice try Sleaze, the story’s definitley very real. We wish you all the best though!

More on the flip.

Sleaze says “no weapon formed against him shall prosper.”

