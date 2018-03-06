Poor Sleaze: Stevie J Comments On Possible Prison Sentence Over $1.3 Million Child Support Deal
Welp…
Stevie J Comments On Possible Prison Sentence
Stevie J is responding to our report that he’s facing prison time connected to that massive back child support case. As previously reported the former Bad Boy producer appeared in Manhattan Federal Court Monday and was admonished for not making regular restitution payments for the $1.3 million in back child support that he owes, and for failing drug screenings.
Now Judge Paul Crotty is threatening to throw Stevie in jail.
According to Sleaze, however, that’s not true he’s just being targeted by lies.
Nice try Sleaze, the story’s definitley very real. We wish you all the best though!
More on the flip.
Sleaze says “no weapon formed against him shall prosper.”
Two of his five kids, Savannah and Stevie Jr. whose mom is the one asking for the $1.3 mill in back support, surprised Stevie in court.
These 2 surprised me & came to support me at court. @princessahmni & @stevieii are both on 2 @vh1 shows @stevieii attends @ridermbb & starts as point guard. Proud dad & super present father. Love my family & leave the rest in Gods hands. #leaveittostevie #TheJordans coming soon!!! #DangerZone Follow @sleazy.js