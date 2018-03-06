Cut A Lil’ Rug: Michelle Obama Dancing With 2-Year-Old Parker Curry Is Adorable AF [Video]

Image via Michael Kovac/Getty

Michelle Obama Dances With Parker Curry

Every sighting of the Obama’s brings folks a sense of hope in toxic era of Trumpism. Today, Michelle Obama brought joy and happiness to ovaries and testes all across the internet when she posted this video of herself dancing alongside 2-year-old Parker Curry.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

Chelly O lit.

Michelle Obama has now met with Parker Curry, the little fan of her portrait I wrote about on Friday https://t.co/xkpYdLc0rI pic.twitter.com/CoFle9c2DV — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 6, 2018

Parker Curry is the little girl who was recently awestruck by Mrs. Obama’s newly minted portrait.

Excuse us while our hearts explode… This image taken by Ben Hines at @NPG yesterday is the perfect segue from #BlackHistoryMonth to #WomensHistoryMonth!#RiseUpAsOne pic.twitter.com/pdqnH9runq — California Endowment (@CalEndow) March 2, 2018

We gotta figure out how to get the Obamas back in 1600.