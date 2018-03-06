Cut A Lil’ Rug: Michelle Obama Dancing With 2-Year-Old Parker Curry Is Adorable AF [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Michael Kovac/Getty
Every sighting of the Obama’s brings folks a sense of hope in toxic era of Trumpism. Today, Michelle Obama brought joy and happiness to ovaries and testes all across the internet when she posted this video of herself dancing alongside 2-year-old Parker Curry.
Chelly O lit.
Parker Curry is the little girl who was recently awestruck by Mrs. Obama’s newly minted portrait.
We gotta figure out how to get the Obamas back in 1600.