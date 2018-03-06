Let It Burn: Usher & Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage

Someone filed them papers—-PAPERS….

Usher And Grace Miguel Divorcing

Things are officially a wrap between Usher and his wife. The singer and Grace Miguel are announcing their divorce after two years of marriage and over 10 years of coupledom.

The duo sent out a statement to US Weekly confirming that they’re splitting but will remain ‘deep connected” as friends.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher, 36, and Miguel, 48, said in a joint statement to Us on Tuesday, March 6. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher and Grace have reportedly been separated for a couple of months.

The news comes after Usher faced several allegations that he spread the herpes virus. In one case, a $20 million lawsuit filed against him was dismissed.

We’re sad to hear that Usher and Grace are letting it burn.