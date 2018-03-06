Exclusive Clip: “Black-ish’s” Deon Cole Reveals Struggle To Find Work On “Raw Word” With Dr. Michael Eric Dyson & RHOA’s Claudia Jordan

Black-ish Star Talks Striking Out At Auditions On “Raw Word”

“Black-ish’s” Deon Cole reveals he struggled to land a job as an actor in the newest episode of “Raw Word.”

In it, the actor tells hosts Claudia Jordan and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson that he lost out on many jobs because of he didn’t have the right look. But he said what saved him was having a “vibe” with decision makers like Steve Carrell and Conan O’Brien.

“Raw Word” airs weekdays. Check your local listings here.

Check out the clip above.