New Music: Joe College Drops ‘CIV X SAV Forever’ Album

In new black kid on the block news…

Joe College Drops “CIV X SAV Forever”

A new rapper out of the tri-state area is gaining traction. Joe College who hails from New Jersey, recently released his “CIV X SAV Forever” album, just three months after releasing his “4 Piece EP.”

The artist who was highlighted in the Asbury Park Press has an organic fan base that includes over 65,000 streams and recently sold out a show of 500 people.

College also previously released a video for his track “All I Want.”

You tell us, are you feeling Joe College?

SoundcloudInstagram

Twitter