Looking Like Mommy Or Daddy? Kylie Shares First Filter-Free Sleeping Snap Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner Shares Full Photo Of Baby Stormi

Looks like the youngest Kardashian/Jenner spawn (so far) is already camera-ready!

Kylie posted a pic of her little “Angel” on social media for the first time over the weekend…however her little lips were obstructed by a pacifier and in true Kardashian fashion, she had a fun filter over her little face.

Now, Mama Kylie is showing us a photo of her and Travis’ baby girl in her adorably unedited glory. Kylie showed off her baby’s face on her Instastories, adding pink hearts and calling her “Angel.”

Before sharing a video of her sleeping beauty, admiring “those cheeks.”

Awww! We bet mama’s super happy with that precious little face of hers. Do you think she bears more of a resemblance to Kylie or Travis?

Wireimage/Instagram