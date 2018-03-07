In WTF News: Confederate Mural Depicting Lynching Removed From Elementary After Months Of Complaints

A painting of a Confederate flag and a mural depicting a lynching have been removed from the walls of South Cumberland Elementary School, 100 miles east of Nashville, after months of calls & emails to the superintendent & the school board. pic.twitter.com/JIA5YTDMfo — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) March 5, 2018

Nashville’s South Cumberland Elementary School has reportedly modified a mural depicting “school spirit”, featuring a confederate flag and a young person being lynched. Yes, lynched!

David Clark, a parent from the school had been complaining since December to have the mural “fixed” with no avail until this week. Why did he even have to point this out???

There is no report of how long the mural had been up, but it features a child carrying a confederate flag wearing the school’s jersey colors. Folks from the area in David Clark’s comments displayed general stupidity, defending the mural as “patriotic”.

The Crossville Chronicle confirms that the mural was replaced with the words “Dread The Red”.