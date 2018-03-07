F You, You KNOW! Registered Sex Offender Faces 5 Years For Threatening Mass Murder Of Howard Students

Image via Virginia State Police/Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sex Offender Admits To Threatening Shooting At Howard University

The pimply piece of s#!t shown above, John Edgar Rust, readily admitted to threatening the lives of Black students at Howard University back in 2015.

According to the WashingtonPost, Rust sat his bumpy-faced soup cookie azz at a Panera Bread in Virgina and sent threats to HU via Reddit and 4Chan.

(Any ni**ers) “left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go . . . After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.” He also wrote, “I’ll go out a hero knowing I made the world better.”

These threats lead to increased police presence, cancelled classes and scores of concerned students and parents.

Being that Rust became a sex offender after his 2012 criminal trial, we as banned from the internet. He was caught because his Nokia phone (in 2015?!?) and laptop were connected to the restaurant’s WiFi.

Rust is facing 5 years for his crimes.