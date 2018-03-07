‘Flower Of The Universe’: Sade Drops Her First Song In Seven Years For The ‘AWIT’ Soundtrack

Hate it or love it?!

Listen To Sade’s “Flower Of The Universe”

Sade Adu’s officially back and you can thank Ava Duvernay for it. The “Lovers Rock” songstress has dropped “Flower Of The Universe”, her first song in seven years that’s a featured track on Duvernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” soundtrack.

Adu’s single actually has two versions, an acoustic version with Sade, Ben Travers, and Andrew Hale, and a No I.D. remix.

“My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film,” said Ava Duvernay in a press release for the song. “There was no official comment on No I.D.’s premature release of the song at press time.”

Listen to both versions of “Flower Of The Universe” below.