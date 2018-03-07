BlackGirlMagic NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson And 16 Other Women Honored With Barbie Dolls

A lil positivity…

Mattel Releases Women’s History Day Barbie Dolls

A “Hidden Figure” is getting commemorated with a Barbie. NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, as well as 16 other women, are being honored by Mattel for International Women’s Day.

Mattel recently released a press release announcing 17 new dolls.

Honorees include filmmaker Patty Jenkins, the first woman in history to helm a film with a budget in excess of 100 million dollars for WONDER WOMAN, Chloe Kim, a first-generation Asian-American snowboarding champion and the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 winter games at age 17, and Bindi Irwin, the award-winning wildlife conservationist and celebrity who inherited her father’s passion for wildlife.

Other dolls like Katherine’s are part of the Inspiring Women™ doll line series. These include Amelia Earhart and Frida Kahlo.

Barbie is asking fans to use the hashtag #MoreRoleModels on social media to share photos of the Barbies.