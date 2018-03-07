A “Lil Positivity”: Dwyane Wade Walked Into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School To Say “Thank You”

Image via Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

DWade Visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Last week was the first time students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School entered their classrooms after another mass school shooting claimed the lives of 17 and wounded 16 others.

Today, Miami Heat baller and Florida’s favorite son made a visit to the school to rally the students to offer them gratitude and encouraging words…

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

For all the crazy azz people that live on in Florida, we’re glad to see that there are still decent humans in the state.

