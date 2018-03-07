Another One: Guess Which #RHOP Star Might Be Getting Divorced

Another day, another reality TV ruined relationship?

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Divorce

Things are looking rocky for a certain “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star and her husband.

PEOPLE Magazine recently premiered the new trailer for the Bravo show and in it, we see the O.G. Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon.

Additionally, they’re joined by last season’s newbie Monique Samuels, and a new housewife; 31-year-old former Miss United States Candiace Dillard.

Things get especially interesting when the ladies question whether the “Grand Dame” of the Potomac Karen Huger is broke because of a Washington Post story that alleged that her so-called “The Black Bill Gates” hubby Ray Huger owes millions in back taxes.

Karen then admits that her husband asked for a divorce and one of the ladies claims that Karen’s been spotted with a “blue-eyed man.”

“Do you and Ray have an arrangement?” Ashley Darby asks.

Rut Roh. Karen’s not the only one in the cast having marital problems; as we previously reported Ashley Darby, 29, and her husband Michael, 50, separated last year. They may have since reconciled.

Watch part of the new trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres April 1 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Will YOU be watching???