Caught Thirsting: Wiz Khalifa Wants To Bite Apryl Jones’ Slim-Thick Cookie Next?

- By Bossip Staff
Single And Free: Wiz Khalifa Leaves Looking Emoji Under Apryl Jones’ IG Photo

Oh, Wiz! The 30 year old rap star who recently parted ways with his girlfriend Izabela, was caught looking  parched under Apryl Jones’ comments on instagram. The single mom posted up a flick in some work out gear, showing off her cakes for National Cookie Day and Wiz left a looking eye emoji and a cookie. What could that be code for?

Ok #WizKhakifa 👀 We see you all in #AprylJones comments 😅 She is cute tho 😴

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders_liv) on

Apryl has her own brand of wines, she’s a great mama bear and serious looker. Not to mention, Wiz has a thing for tall women. Do you think these two would make a cute rebound couple?

More of Apryl and her cookies after the flip.

California days in my @fashionnova

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

@prettylittlething kind of vibes….

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

Nothing like a dope one piece that gives you so much life @prettylittlething ❤️

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

