Caught Thirsting: Wiz Khalifa Wants To Bite Apryl Jones’ Slim-Thick Cookie Next?

Single And Free: Wiz Khalifa Leaves Looking Emoji Under Apryl Jones’ IG Photo

Oh, Wiz! The 30 year old rap star who recently parted ways with his girlfriend Izabela, was caught looking parched under Apryl Jones’ comments on instagram. The single mom posted up a flick in some work out gear, showing off her cakes for National Cookie Day and Wiz left a looking eye emoji and a cookie. What could that be code for?

Apryl has her own brand of wines, she’s a great mama bear and serious looker. Not to mention, Wiz has a thing for tall women. Do you think these two would make a cute rebound couple?

More of Apryl and her cookies after the flip.