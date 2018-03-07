Single, Dating Or Other? The Black Panther Cast’s Coupledom Situations (To The Best Of Our Knowledge)

- By Bossip Staff
Black Panther Cast Hookups

The Black Panther cast is one of the sexiest casts in all of Hollywood history. They’re so melaniny and fine and beautiful. Since the movie dropped, people have been speculating about the dating situations of each of the fine a$$ people we see on the screen.

Well, we’ll never steer you wrong. So we did some investigating and here are the dating situations of each member of the cast. You’re welcome.

Lupita – From what we can tell, she’s totally single.

Chadwick Boseman – He’s dating (or maybe married to) a singer named Simone Ledward

Michael B. Jordan – He’s single but those Lupita rumors…

Angela Bassett – She’s married to Courtney Vance

Sterling K. Brown – He’s married to the absolutely gorgeous Ryan Michelle Bathe

    Winston Duke – He’s apparently (maybe) dating this mystery woman

    Danai Guria – Apparently single

    Forest Whitaker – He’s been married for damn near ever and his wife is gorgeous

