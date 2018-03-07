Single, Dating Or Other? The Black Panther Cast’s Coupledom Situations (To The Best Of Our Knowledge)
Black Panther Cast Hookups
The Black Panther cast is one of the sexiest casts in all of Hollywood history. They’re so melaniny and fine and beautiful. Since the movie dropped, people have been speculating about the dating situations of each of the fine a$$ people we see on the screen.
Well, we’ll never steer you wrong. So we did some investigating and here are the dating situations of each member of the cast. You’re welcome.
Lupita – From what we can tell, she’s totally single.
Chadwick Boseman – He’s dating (or maybe married to) a singer named Simone Ledward
Michael B. Jordan – He’s single but those Lupita rumors…
Angela Bassett – She’s married to Courtney Vance
Sterling K. Brown – He’s married to the absolutely gorgeous Ryan Michelle Bathe
Daniel Kaluuya – He may be dating model Amandla Crich
Continue Slideshow
Winston Duke – He’s apparently (maybe) dating this mystery woman
Danai Guria – Apparently single
Forest Whitaker – He’s been married for damn near ever and his wife is gorgeous
Florence Kasumba – Nobody knows much of anything about her