Get It How You Live: Demi Lovato Says She’ll Slide Into The DMs Of Men AND Women On Her Search For Love

Demi Lovato Will Slide In A Crush’s DMs

For those of you who haven’t noticed, Demi Lovato has joined the ranks of famous figures like Beyoncé and Rihanna who have been been lookin’ EXTRA thick lately. It’s quite a sight to behold.

That said, Demi’s new Becky body hasn’t exactly translated into a poppin’ love life. The 25-year-old singer recent told InStyle magazine that she’s not trippin’ off being single, but she’s also not afraid to let someone know that she’s feelin’ them:

“I’m normally the first one to make the move,” she says in InStyle’s April issue. “I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.”

Demi readily admits to using online dating apps to find that one for her, whether that be a man or a woman…

“I’m very fluid, and I think love is love,” explains Lovato. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

