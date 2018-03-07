Wakanda Highlight Is That? Daniel Kaluuya Had His Face Fenty Beautied At The Oscars

Slaaaaaaaaaay sir!

Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty Makeup To The Oscars

Some interesting info about Daniel Kaluuya’s 2018 Oscars look has been released that could be driving up sales for RiRi’s makeup.

The “Black Panther”/”Get Out” star was seen looking like chocolatey deliciousness on the red carpet…

and for good reason. Kaluuya’s silky smooth Oscars glow apparently came via Fenty Benty who proudly told the world the actor was rocking Rihanna’s foundation.

Oh yeah???

What do YOU think about Daniel Kaluuya’s ProFiltr fineness???