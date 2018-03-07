Wakanda Highlight Is That? Daniel Kaluuya Had His Face Fenty Beautied At The Oscars

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Slaaaaaaaaaay sir!

Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty Makeup To The Oscars

Some interesting info about Daniel Kaluuya’s 2018 Oscars look has been released that could be driving up sales for RiRi’s makeup.

The “Black Panther”/”Get Out” star was seen looking like chocolatey deliciousness on the red carpet…

Steve Granitz/WireImage

and for good reason. Kaluuya’s silky smooth Oscars glow apparently came via Fenty Benty who proudly told the world the actor was rocking Rihanna’s foundation.

Oh yeah???

Steve Granitz/WireImage

What do YOU think about Daniel Kaluuya’s ProFiltr fineness???

Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus