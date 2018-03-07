Out And About: Harlem Haberdashery Hosts “A Royal Ball In Harlem”

TV Personality Bevy Smith Among Honorees At Swank Harlem Gala

Uptown’s finest showed up and showed out at the fifth annual Harlem Haberdashery’s Masquerade Ball.

More than 300 people packed the Riverside Church of New York City for the event, which benefits benefitted the non-profit #TakeCareOfHarlem, which works in the Harlem community to provide resources to the underserved.

This year’s theme was “A Royal Ball in Harlem,” and the ball honored “Page Six TV’s” Bevy Smith, Margarette Purvis of the Food Bank for New York City and Michael J. Garner of100 Black Men. Although Smith couldn’t make it because she was covering the Oscars in L.A., she sent a message of thanks. And in their acceptance speeches, fellow honorees Purvis and Garner talked about what Harlem meant to them.



Sponsor Crown Royal later surprised #TakeCareOfHarlem founder Kells Barnett with a $5,000 donation to support the group’s programs and services.

Hit the flip for more pics from the gala: