Will You Be Watching? Meet The Newest Cast Member Of LHHATL: Dancehall Diva “Spice” [VIDEO]

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season Seven Premieres March 19 on VH1

Meet the newest member of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” franchise, the dancehall artist, “Spice.”

We will get to learn all about the Jamaica native when the reality show returns to screens on March 19. Spice said she hopes to use her time in the spotlight to showcase her culture and music.

The artist is no stranger to “Love & Hip Hop” – she was the emcee of a “street challenge” that a few cast members attended and filmed last year in Montego Bay.

“I’m happy to be a part of ‘Love and Hip Hop ATL,’” Spice told us. “I’m looking forward to opening doors for the Caribbean culture.”

Check out Spice’s new music video, “Duffle Bag” above. Will you be watching?