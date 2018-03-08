Los Angeles D.A. Rejects Terry Crews’ Criminal Case Against Sexual Assaulter Adam Venit

D.A. Rejects Criminal Charges On Adam Venit For Assaulting Terry Crews

It looks like the man who allegedly sexually assaulted Terry Crews will completely dodge criminal charges for his actions.

If you’ll recall, Terry Crews filed a formal police report against the WME agent for grabbing his man-meat in a sexually suggestive manner at a VIP party a few years back, citing assault, battery, sexual harassment, sexual battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, according to TMZ, the D.A. rejected a felony filing for the incident on the grounds that Venit made no skin to skin contact with Crews while grabbing his manhood, and he did not restrain him when he did so.

That distinction left the crime at a misdemeanor level, which invalidated the case altogether, as the statute of limitations on misdemeanor crimes cuts off at one year and the alleged incident occurred in February 2016.

So, no jail, probation, or otherwise for what occurred. However, Crews still has an open lawsuit against Venit over the incident. And given the grief Crews and his family have been through ever since he went public with the accusations…he may have a long road ahead trying to secure compensation for getting humiliated that way.

WENN/Splash