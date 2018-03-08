The Juice Has Loose Lips: Is This Footage O.J. Simpson’s Unofficial Confession To Killing Nicole Brown?? [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

In this never-before-seen interview with his book publisher, O.J. apparently revealed why he would have gone over to Nicole’s house that night — if he had, of course — and what would have prompted someone with a vested interest in Nicole’s business to black out and get stabby.

This was a “hypothetical” situation, but he wasn’t able to stop using the word “I” in reference to the murderous activity of the evening.

Getty/TMZ

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1626354/the-juice-has-loose-lips-is-this-footage-o-j-simpsons-unofficial-confession-to-killing-nicole-brown-video/
Categories: For Your Information, News, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus