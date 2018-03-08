Mo’Nique Wept: Mayo-Faced Majesty Rachel Dolezal Has A Netflix Special And Everyone Is Getting Dragged

Rachel Dolezal Gets A Netflix Doc

So you know how Mo’Nique was only offered $500K for her Netflix comedy special? Well, Netflix apparently had to spend its money on other important things like a damn Rachel Dolezal documentary that nobody asked for. Literally. Zero people. Except maybe Rachel.

*The opposite of God’s plan starts playing* https://t.co/unqRphE55i — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 8, 2018

Everyone just wants her to go back to Whitekanda or wherever she wants to be from now. Netflix needs to make like 50leven shows about black women now to make up for this.