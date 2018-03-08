Your Friendly Reminder That Compton Mayor Aja Brown Is Baaaaae
Compton Mayor Aja Brown Is FAHN
Mayor Aja Brown made history at 31 as A) the youngest mayor ever elected in the City of Compton and B) the finest (and flyest) mayor maybe ever who continues to inspire her blooming city, implement effective initiatives and pave the way for a possible congressional run (against Stacey Dash???) while slayyyyying all day, everyday.
Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of Compton Mayor Aja Brown.
Tremendous thank you to the lovely @kayedash and her dynamic sister @tracy_mua for styling my hair and makeup , respectively, today for the parade! These ladies are from the city of Compton and they were truly a pleasure! 😘💙💛 #Comptonlove #compton #comptonparade P.S. Van HAD to represent with a Compton “Champion” T from Compton’s own @comptonrida1 🔥
To be young again! 🌸🌺These beautiful girls attend Sylvia Nunn-Angels @snangels amazing summer enrichment program in Compton – I heard they're going to the @thegrammymuseum for their next field trip! Thank you Cynthia for loving on our babies ! #ComptonLove #ComptonLove #Compton #HubLuv #HubCity #VisionforCompton #LetsFinishtheWork #Compton #HubCity #MayorAjaBrown #AjaBrown #ComptonMayor #Leadership #MillennialMayor #Millennial
Just grateful for all that God has done in and through my life. A life submitted to God is destined to prosper, all to be a blessing to many and a testament to His glory. 🙏 Meditating on #RealGoals 🙏🌷❤️ • Proverbs 31:10-31 A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. 11 Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. 12 She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. 13 She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. 14 She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. 15 She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family and portions for her female servants. 16 She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. 17 She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. 18 She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. 19 In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers. 20 She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy. 21 When it snows, she has no fear for her household; for all of them are clothed in scarlet. 22 She makes coverings for her bed; she is clothed in fine linen and purple. 23 Her husband is respected at the city gate, where he takes his seat among the elders of the land. 24 She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes. 25 She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. 26 She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. 27 She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. 28 Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” 30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. 31 Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. Enjoy this beautiful day! 💛💙✌️
VOTE: Tomorrow, Nov 7th I️ am urging you to show up for our kids and VOTE! We have a very important decision to make: Either we'll seize the opportunity and elect qualified people to the school board equip to take education in Compton to the next level – or, we’ll continue with the status quo. Our kids deserve the best. I strongly endorse Gregory Pitts number 11 and Mary Jackson- Freeny number 17. They both have 2 masters degrees and collectively over 40 years of experience necessary to prepare our kids for success in the real world. Lastly, I urge you to vote NO on Measure A – a city council member salary increase. It’s a new day. Vote no on a money grab with zero accountability! You have a voice and I’m urging you to use it, tomorrow November 7th!