The Bumpy Bachelor: Is Newly Single Usher Smashing This Love And Hip Hop Star To Smithereens Already?!?

Is Usher Hooking Up With Amara La Negra?

Usher is wasting no time being in these streets after his recent separation announcement from wife Grace Miguel. He’s already being linked to another woman! Rumors swirling around Hollyweird are saying Ursh has been being extra friendly with LHHMIA’s Amara La Negra.

Amara has been guest co-hosting on The Real Daytime recently and she’s been out and about on the LA scene. This week the two met at a party and left together with a mystery woman in the back seat.

What do you think transpired between Usher and Amara after the club?

As we previously reported, Usher has been moving like a bachelor for the last few weeks. Hopefully he and Grace can divorce swiftly, it doesn’t look like old Ursher will be slowing down his revived party side anytime soon.

Also– since these pictures have surfaced, Amara has been extra QUIET and she’s known to address every little thing on social media. Maybe she’s milking the attention or something is actually going down between them? Hit the flip to hear Amara talk about the kind of guy she wants to date…